CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Trading Down 86.4% This Week

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 86.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $72,513.02 and $129.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 86.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.73 or 0.00325432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000093 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000376 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.