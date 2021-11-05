Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

CUBI stock opened at $57.90 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after buying an additional 434,151 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,996,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,831,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 205,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

