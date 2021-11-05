CVCoin (CVN) Hits Market Cap of $18.68 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 61.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002462 BTC on exchanges. CVCoin has a market cap of $18.68 million and $2.28 million worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 85% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001908 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00084677 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00082840 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00100685 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,476.34 or 1.00311095 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,452.31 or 0.07264849 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022801 BTC.
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
