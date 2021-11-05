CVCoin (CVN) Hits Market Cap of $18.68 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 61.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002462 BTC on exchanges. CVCoin has a market cap of $18.68 million and $2.28 million worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 85% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00084677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00082840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00100685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,476.34 or 1.00311095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,452.31 or 0.07264849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022801 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

