CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $107.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.26.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $125.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $61.03 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,541 shares of company stock worth $10,045,301 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

