CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 235,516 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,958,876 shares.The stock last traded at $94.22 and had previously closed at $91.15.

The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,541 shares of company stock worth $10,045,301. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $201,455,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20.

About CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

