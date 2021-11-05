CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Earnings Results

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYBR stock traded up $13.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.00. The stock had a trading volume of 942,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,255. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $201.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.42.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

