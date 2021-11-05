Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $179,000.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $145,600.00.

CYTK stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after buying an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,999,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,938,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,282,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

