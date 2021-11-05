CytomX Therapeutics’ (CTMX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 167.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CTMX stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $389.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 295,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

