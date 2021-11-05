DA Davidson Reiterates Neutral Rating for First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised First Business Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $30.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 26.49%. Equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

