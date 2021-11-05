Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Chairman Mitchell P. Rales Sells 343,862 Shares of Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE DHR opened at $305.99 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $218.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.07.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,792,000 after buying an additional 1,046,777 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,747,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,276,000 after buying an additional 841,874 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $214,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

