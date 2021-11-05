DAOstack 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $152,484.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOstack has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $152,484.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,326.32 or 1.00246154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00060738 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00043454 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.18 or 0.00701551 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

