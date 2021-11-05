Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Receives Neutral Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

DQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet raised Daqo New Energy from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.01.

NYSE DQ opened at $69.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.87. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.45.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,319 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,784,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,653,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,499,000 after buying an additional 866,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,269,000 after buying an additional 634,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after buying an additional 589,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

