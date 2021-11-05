Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DAR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

DAR opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.96.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

