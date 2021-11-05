Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $290-292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.54 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.400 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $4.16 on Thursday, hitting $166.95. 2,932,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,946. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -982.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $35,167,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,268,543.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 5,676 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $773,865.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,475,076 shares of company stock valued at $352,901,976. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

