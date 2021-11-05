David J. Schlanger Sells 50,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $3,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $60.28 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

