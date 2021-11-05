Decentral Games (DG) Price Reaches $410.19 on Major Exchanges

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $410.19 or 0.00665958 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 9% against the dollar. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $142.21 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00084439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00086193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.62 or 0.00103296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,466.25 or 0.07251048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,014.02 or 0.99057573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022611 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,695 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

