Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist now has a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 398766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after buying an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $545.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.11% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

