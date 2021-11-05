Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Lowered to Hold at Truist

Truist downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.20.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $26.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. 444,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,560. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $549.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 55.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 355,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

