Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers Sells 2,225 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $879,943.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $937,681.75.

NYSE:DECK opened at $416.10 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $240.86 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

