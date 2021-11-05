Define Market Cap Tops $79.89 Million (DFA)

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Define has a total market capitalization of $79.89 million and $37.90 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Define has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Define coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00003129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Define alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00084877 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.65 or 0.00082861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00104141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,188.13 or 1.00108206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,443.18 or 0.07269369 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022831 BTC.

Define Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,770,833 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling Define

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Define directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Define should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Define using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Define Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Define and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.