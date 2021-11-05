Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €158.64 ($186.64).

DHER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Delivery Hero stock opened at €109.55 ($128.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a one year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €117.73.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

