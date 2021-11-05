Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.69. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $20.02.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Denny’s by 79.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 14.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

