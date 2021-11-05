Desiree Coleman Sells 691 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $96,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Desiree Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,243,709.05.

Shares of GSHD opened at $138.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.55.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. UBS Group AG grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 138.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Bank of America lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

