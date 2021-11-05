Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,792 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Remark were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Remark during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Remark during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Remark during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Remark in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.18 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million.

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

