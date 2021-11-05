Deutsche Bank AG Makes New $30,000 Investment in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $309,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $10,516,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $513,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 16.3% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 296,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 41,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSEA shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. Landsea Homes Co. has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $250.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landsea Homes Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.