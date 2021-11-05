Deutsche Bank AG Sells 88,209 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 95.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,209 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 395,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 273,238 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 482,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 80,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 47,074 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 209,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 42,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

TUFN opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.54. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. Equities analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Tufin Software Technologies Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.