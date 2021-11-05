Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Esports Technologies stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. Esports Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86.
Esports Technologies Profile
