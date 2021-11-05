Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Esports Technologies stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. Esports Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86.

Esports Technologies Profile

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

