Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $337.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $337.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s current price.

ROK has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.38.

Shares of ROK opened at $341.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $231.74 and a 52 week high of $345.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,588,251,000 after acquiring an additional 119,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,358,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,237,000 after purchasing an additional 142,647 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

