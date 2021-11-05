Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 555 ($7.25) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 523.13 ($6.83).

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 495.60 ($6.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.67. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 492.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 793.95.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

