Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Target Price to £171.35

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £179.87 ($235.00) to £171.35 ($223.87) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.51% from the stock’s current price.

FLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £175 ($228.64) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($252.16) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($228.64) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a £117 ($152.86) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £165.53 ($216.26).

LON:FLTR opened at £126.45 ($165.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £144.70 and a 200 day moving average price of £138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £22.19 billion and a PE ratio of -303.97. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of £117 ($152.86) and a one year high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

