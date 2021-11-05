Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.41 ($76.95).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of DPW opened at €57.45 ($67.59) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.70.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.