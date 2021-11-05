Devery Hits Market Cap of $153,262.72 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Devery has a total market cap of $153,262.72 and $4,229.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00050630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00241000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00012693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00095911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

EVE is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

