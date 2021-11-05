Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Truist Securities

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.58.

DVN traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 229,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,967,163. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $44.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $212,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 145,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $11,021,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

