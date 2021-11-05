DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Trading Up 7.2%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.37 and last traded at $133.30. Approximately 38,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,490,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.29.

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day moving average is $108.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $551,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,099 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $150,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,210 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,009,000 after acquiring an additional 42,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (NYSE:DKS)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.