Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $19,501.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00028698 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00272249 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.