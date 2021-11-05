Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.97 Million Stake in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.97% of RF Industries worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RF Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RFIL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.99. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL).

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.