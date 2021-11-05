Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,878 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of AssetMark Financial worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,018. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,338.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMK. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

