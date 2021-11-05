Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

APO stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $8,870,843.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,095,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,894,929 shares of company stock worth $119,006,518. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

