Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $99.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DIN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.90.

Dine Brands Global stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.51. The stock had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,893. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

