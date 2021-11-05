Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

NYSE:DIN traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,893. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $52.87 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dine Brands Global stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of Dine Brands Global worth $13,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

