Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Shares of DIOD opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.98. Diodes has a one year low of $61.58 and a one year high of $107.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Diodes will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Francis Tang sold 7,834 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $749,087.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,779.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $4,832,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,442 shares of company stock worth $8,026,573. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 874.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

