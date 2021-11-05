Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Shares Down 1.5%

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 4,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 1,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.50.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

