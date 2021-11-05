Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report $3.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.30 billion and the lowest is $3.15 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $12.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.05 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.39 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $25.46 on Friday. Discovery has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Discovery by 6,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $174,499,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,714,000 after buying an additional 1,832,323 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth $53,026,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 10,736.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,108,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,005,000 after buying an additional 1,098,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

