Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $38.44 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.91.

DISCA stock opened at $25.46 on Monday. Discovery has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Discovery by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

