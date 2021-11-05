Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Down to $17.70

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $16.06. Diversey shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 1,359 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DSEY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.14 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 4.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Diversey by 4.3% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 458,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the third quarter valued at about $23,031,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversey Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

