Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on December 20th

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Dominion Energy has raised its dividend payment by 13.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dominion Energy has a payout ratio of 65.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $75.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.33.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on D shares. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

