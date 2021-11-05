Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on D shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.11.

D opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.33. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

