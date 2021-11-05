Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.25.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of DFIN stock traded up $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.99. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $46.27.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.