Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.39, but opened at $13.00. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 7,178 shares traded.

The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 28.22%.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $537.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

