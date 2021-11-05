Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will announce $1.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the lowest is $1.87 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $172.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. Dover has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $176.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s payout ratio is 35.27%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

